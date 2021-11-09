CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens edged up again in the weekly Power Rankings after beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

Here's the roundup

This Week: 6; Last Week: 7

Analysis: "After an unfair flurry of injuries nearly derailed the franchise, Baltimore fell back on what it does best: a difficult to defend offense, an aggressive defense and excellent special teams play. Turns out, when you have Lamar Jackson, that is going to be good enough to make you 6–2 at the theoretical midway point."

This Week: 6; Last Week: 7

Analysis: "Jackson is on pace for 4,694 passing yards and 1,275 yards rushing, so he will have to pick it up through the air. It won't be easy, either. Six of Jackson's final nine games will come against teams that rank in the top half of the league in pass defense. But the Ravens' best playmakers are in the passing game with tight end Mark Andrews and receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashod Bateman. So when Jackson isn't scrambling for yards, he'll need to throw it to beat the likes of the Rams and Packers down the stretch."

This Week: 6; Last Week: 7

Analysis: "The Ravens won on Sunday with a relentless offense that wouldn't let up. Lamar Jackson threw for 266 yards and ran for 120 more, Devonta Freeman looked rejuvenated in a supporting role and Justin Tucker delivered the overtime field goal that clinched a 34-31 win over the Vikings. The Ravens remain an imperfect operation -- the defense was pushed around early and late, and the special teams gave up a 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown on the first play of the second half that would have broken a weaker team. That's not Baltimore, a tough and resilient squad that enters the season's midpoint atop the AFC North."

This Week: 5; Last Week: 9

Analysis: "They made it interesting against the Vikings, but they found a way to win it in overtime. The passing game came to life, which it needed to do. The defense has to pick it up."

This Week: 6; Last Week: 7

Analysis: "The Ravens have a nice, young receiver duo in Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman. Brown is having a really good season and while Bateman, this year's first-round pick, hasn't had a breakout game yet it's coming."

This Week: 9; Last Week: 5

Analysis: "Justin Tucker’s 18th career game-winning field goal beat the Vikings, 34-31, and extended his streak to 53 consecutive makes in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Ravens have three wins after trailing by double digits during the second half. The stat of the game was first downs: Ravens 36, Vikings 13."

