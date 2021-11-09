Remington relocates to Georgia, latest gun-maker to flee to South

T he country’s oldest gun manufacturer is packing up and moving its headquarters from New York to Georgia, part of a broader trend of firearms manufacturers fleeing blue states.

Remington, which was founded in 1816, announced that it will move its global headquarters from Ilion, a village in central New York, to LaGrange, a city of about 30,000 people located in western Georgia.

“We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry,” said Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy in a statement .

In addition to relocating its global headquarters, the gun manufacturer will open a new advanced manufacturing facility as well as a research and development center in the state. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a gun rights proponent, said that the company would invest $100 million and create more than 850 jobs in the state.

“Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities,” Kemp said. “I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State.”

The move comes after gun manufacturing giant Smith & Wesson decided to move its operations out of Massachusetts and into Tennessee, a state that has friendlier gun laws for the firearms producer. The relocation came after legislative proposals were floated in Massachusetts that would have affected what types of weapons Smith & Wesson could produce.

Smith & Wesson’s move to the Volunteer State will create 750 new jobs. The company also plans to invest $125 million as part of the relocation.

Last year, gun-maker Kimber Manufacturing also announced that it will move its corporate headquarters from New York to Troy, Alabama, citing gun friendly and business friendly support from the city. New York-based gun-maker Dark Storm Industries said it would move to Titusville, Florida, earlier this year.

Companies other than gun-makers have also recently announced plans to relocate to more business friendly locations, including Tesla, which said this year that it will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley in California to Texas.

