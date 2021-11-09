CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-time ‘General Hospital’ star fired after vaccine refusal, anti-trans meme

By Dean Richards, Nexstar Media Wire, WGN Web Desk
 3 days ago

( WGN ) — A long-time star of “General Hospital” has been fired after declining to comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to Variety.

Ingo Rademacher’s last episode on the ABC soap opera is scheduled to air on Nov. 22. He has played the character Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital since 1996.

“General Hospital” mandated vaccines last month for all cast and crew members.

Rademacher has been vocal about his anti-vaccination stance. On Sunday, he shared an anti-vax message on Instagram that read, “I will stand with you to fight for medical freedom.”

In August, when a group of “General Hospital” fans called for this termination after he spoke about his stance, he called them “morons, dictators and horrible, horrible” people, Deadline reported.

News of the actor’s departure comes amid backlash after he shared a meme with a picture of U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, and referred to the picture as “that dude on the left.”

According to Variety, the meme had originally been posted by a conservative commentator.

The actor said he supported the author’s intent to, in his words, “highlight the hypocrisy of the left-wing media.”

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Rademacher apologized and said he should have crossed out the word “dude” in the meme and said that those were the author’s words, not his.

He also said in the video that he would comment on his “General Hospital status” later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Cast Members Show Support for Co-Star Cassandra James and Trans Community

While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
thefocus.news

Who is Cassandra James on General Hospital as co-star drama unfolds?

Uh oh, soap actor Ingo Rademacher is caught in drama once again, and this time it’s with co-star Cassandra James, but who is she on General Hospital?. Ingo Rademacher recently made headlines after rumours swirled that he would be leaving the GH cast since he is against the vaccine mandate – the soap remains as the only daytime series to put the rule in place.
Primetimer

General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher, embroiled in transphobic tweet and anti-vaccine controversies, has reportedly exited the daytime soap

Rademacher came under fire on Sunday after he shared in his Instagram Story a screen-grabbed tweet that misgendered and cast aspersion on a trans woman, and identified her as a member of “ClownTown.” On Monday, he issued an apology where he sort of apologized. But The Wrap reports that Rademacher had already departed General Hospital before the transphobic tweet controversy. "Ingo Rademacher exited General Hospital an unspecified amount of time ago following his anti-vax protesting, though news of his departure was not made public until Monday, after he shared a transphobic tweet the day before," reports The Wrap's Jennifer Maas, adding that his already-shot episodes will continue to air.
Marconews.com

Ingo Rademacher, Jax on 'General Hospital,' exits soap after protesting vaccine mandate

After 25 years in his leading role of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on ABC's "General Hospital," Ingo Rademacher is leaving the medical drama. Rademacher, 50, is exiting the show because he refused to comply with the production's vaccine mandate, USA TODAY confirms. Fans of the long-running ABC show will see the last of Rademacher's "Jax" in an episode scheduled to air Nov. 22. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report news of Rademacher's departure.
TheDailyBeast

Unvaxxed ‘General Hospital’ Star Bounced—After Posting Anti-Trans Meme

General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher has been bounced from the soap after balking at a COVID-19 vaccine and pissing off his castmates by posting an anti-trans meme on his Instagram, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rademacher, who played Jasper Jacks on the ABC daytime show since 1996, has publicly opposed vaccine mandates but denied he is transphobic. On Sunday he posted a meme showing side-by-side photos of Dr. Rachel Levine, a trans federal health official, and Winsome Sears, a Black Republican just elected lieutenant governor of Virginia. “The caption read, “Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist.”
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” “Jax” Actor May Be Out Over Anti-Vax Stance, Star Steve Burton Rumored to Be Leaving Also

There’s an internal cliffhanger going on at ABC’s soap “General Hospital.” Two stars of the show may be on their way out. Most likely to go is Australian Ingo Rademacher, who has been a vocal anti-vaccine advocate on Instagram. He is not vaccinated, doesn’t believe in it, and has not retreated from his position.On August 20th, when word got out about his feelings, Rademacher posted a video to Instagram in which he called his fans “Bigots” and “morons” for criticizing him. I said then that I thought he’d be fired.
Deadline

‘General Hospital’ Pledges Support For Trans Community After Ingo Rademacher Exit

ABC’s General Hospital made its first post-Ingo Rademacher statement regarding one of the controversies that has surrounded his departure from the soap. A short statement tweeted this morning from the soap’s official Twitter account states, “General Hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community.” The tweet then links to the GLAAD organization for resources and additional information on trans issues. Last weekend, Rademacher, a longtime member of the soap’s cast, posted a retweeted image on his Instagram page that referred to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health and first transgender four-star officer, as a “dude.” The Instagram post was condemned...
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Drastic New Look

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry is busy making changes in her life. Not only has the mom of four boys been busy raising her sons, she is also feuding hard with sons Lux and Creed’s daddy Chris Lopez. Despite her busy schedule, Kail has still managed to capture a little me time for herself.
