Winter Wonderlights return to Loveland this week

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The holiday lightshow “Winter Wonderlights” will return to Loveland this week for the 2021 season.

The free walkable attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra will run nightly from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 13 – Jan. 2, 2022.

The 2021 kickoff celebration will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The City of Loveland said food donations to support the Foodbank of Larimer County will be accepted nightly in the bins at all entrances.

Here’s what Visit Loveland said you can expect this year:

More than 100,000 holiday string lights

Twinkling bulbs

LED mappable snowflakes and heart arches

Illuminated African stone sculptures

A 23’ LED mappable Christmas tree

30-minute choreographed music and light show each evening starting at 5 p.m.

Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Celebrations will be Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 featuring:

New 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your camera, or use our onsite selfie station and get photos texted to you onsite (Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 only)

Princess Party night with free Princess meet-and-greets (Dec. 4 only)

Live reindeer visits (Nov. 20 and Dec. 4)

Exceptional performances from dance and musical acts from across northern Colorado performing on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage with an upgraded lighting system

Pyrotechnic surprises (weather permitting)

Free activities and character appearances

Hot beverage food trucks

Mini donut snacks Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 only

“Winter Wonderlights will act as a cornerstone for merriment and family fun. We are excited to host a unique-to-Colorado experience in our own backyard that shows off our exceptional amenities and brings together magical attractions and performances for families this holiday season,” said Cindy Mackin, director of Visit Loveland, the event organizer.

