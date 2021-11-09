CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

England Hockey accused of 'institutional and structural bias'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland Hockey has been accused of "institutional and structural bias" by a club that appealed successfully against a 12-month suspended ban for breaching a code of conduct. The governing body was found to have broken its own rules when investigating Barford Tigers Hockey Club over complaints by two other...

www.bbc.com

BBC

George Pinner: England goalkeeper retires from international hockey

England goalkeeper George Pinner has announced his retirement from international hockey after 14 years. Pinner, 34, won 128 caps for England, while also playing 67 times for Great Britain, between 2007 and 2021. He has featured in 24 international competitions, including two World Cups and Commonwealth Games with England, and...
HOCKEY
BBC

Scotland: How have Steve Clarke's side turned World Cup campaign around?

There's something about 12 November that Scotland finds so appealing. On that date last year, the Scots were bouncing in Belgrade after a heart-stopping penalty shootout win over Serbia clinched a place at Euro 2020. Fast forward to 2021, and Steve Clarke's side recorded their fifth - yes, fifth -...
SPORTS
The Independent

England need a fit and firing Harry Kane – and that’s just what they got against Albania

Harry Kane is back, everybody, although if you have only been watching him in an England shirt, you’d wonder whether he ever really went away.The 10th, 11th and 12th goals of his calendar year at international level, all scored in the first half, came by way of his right foot, left foot and head. His fourth England hat-trick – only Jimmy Greaves and Gary Lineker have scored more – was a perfect one, the first by any England player since David Platt against San Marino in 1993.With it, England eased to a 5-0 victory over Albania to practically guarantee their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TheDailyBeast

High School Hockey Team Accused of Brutally Racist, Homophobic Hazing

Officials at Danvers High School in Massachusetts have tried to bury allegations of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic hazing by their varsity boys hockey team, according to a Boston Globe report. One player told to the Globe that the team had rituals like “Hard R Fridays”—referring to the last letter of the N-word—and “Gay Tuesdays,” where teammates pressured each other to shout racial slurs. The player said he was stripped naked and sexually assaulted when he refused to utter the slurs. At least half of the team allegedly sent offensive texts in a group chat about the Holocaust, and joked about the deaths of Black people, including a Black Danvers student, the Globe reports.
DANVERS, MA
The Independent

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary took Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result other than a...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Albania prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out tonight?

England will be hoping to avoid a slip-up as they welcome Albania to Wembley.Edoardo Reja’s side are third in Group I behind their hosts and Poland and were beaten 2-0 in Tirana by Gareth Southgate’s side earlier this year.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesArmando Broja seems set to be available for the Albanians having returned from injury for Southampton, but fellow former Vitesse Arnhem loanee Mason Mount will miss out for England after the removal of his wisdom teeth.Mount had been on target in the reverse fixture, along with Harry Kane, who will hope that international duty may...
SOCCER
BBC

Helen Richardson-Walsh: How Olympic gold medallist is helping WSL side Tottenham Hotspur

With 293 international caps and 17 medals representing England and Great Britain hockey, Helen Richardson-Walsh is one of British sport's all-time greats. Following an illustrious 17-year career, the 40-year-old Olympic gold medallist studied for a degree in psychology and recently completed a masters degree in the subject. Having retired in...
SPORTS
BBC

Pick your Scotland XI to face Denmark in World Cup qualifier

Scotland are through to the World Cup play-offs and a positive result in Monday's final qualifier against Denmark will help towards a home semi-final. Nathan Patterson, who scored the opener in Friday's win over Moldova, is suspended but Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie have served their bans. Pick your Scotland...
SOCCER
AFP

Relaxing eligibility rules would strengthen global rugby, says Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says that a potential easing of currently stringent player eligibility rules by World Rugby would strengthen the game globally and make the World Cup more competitive. As commentators go, Pivac is as well placed as any: a New Zealander who coached in the Polynesian melting pot that is Auckland and, between 2004-07, also coached Fiji, whom Wales play in Cardiff on Sunday. Under current World Rugby rules, a player is "locked" to the one country they opt to play for, although there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers should a player turn out in Olympic rugby sevens qualifiers. World Rugby, however, is reportedly meeting on November 24 to vote on changing the eligibility criteria to allow players to switch nations after a three-year stand-down period, provided their parents or grandparents were born in the nation to which they're intending to transfer their allegiances.
RUGBY
BBC

BBC New Voices 2021: Do you want to be a sports commentator?

If you have a passion for sport and love talking about it then you should enter the BBC's New Voices 2021, which aims to find the next generation of commentators. Schemes like this have a proven track record of identifying some of the most talented commentators in the industry. Among...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

T20 World Cup: How do you prepare for a final?

ICC Men's T20 World Cup final: New Zealand v Australia. Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 14 Nov Time: 14:00 GMT. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website. Text commentary plus in-play clips and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.
SPORTS
BBC

Period packs for footballers: 'Players can't talk to managers'

"I've been to places where we can't even use the toilet because it's a urinal, and no changing facilities so we had to get changed in the car park." That's what inspired ex-Liverpool Feds players Rachael Mutch and Jo Murray to create a pack for females and those who play football on their period.
SOCCER

