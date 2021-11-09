West Yorkshire PC accused of choking suspect faces misconduct panel

A young man has died and an elderly woman is fighting for life in hospital after they were stabbed in west London.Police said no arrests had been made following the double attack in Brentford, on Friday night.Scotland Yard said it was working to establish the circumstances around the stabbings at 8pm on Albany Parade.A spokesperson added: “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism.” One man, believed to be around 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said police were working to establish his identity and inform his family.An eldery woman, thought to be in her 80s, also suffered stab injuries and has been taken to hospital where her condition is believed to be critical.Police asked any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 6423/12nov

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO