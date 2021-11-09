CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

West Yorkshire PC accused of choking suspect faces misconduct panel

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer accused of telling a suspect to "chill out or I'll choke you out" while restraining him is to face a misconduct hearing. PC Graham Kanes is said to have told suspect Hassan Ahmed "chill out or you're going to sleep" during the arrest in Halifax last...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Former West Yorkshire officer jailed over cash thefts

A former police officer has been jailed for stealing thousands of pounds seized as part of police investigations. Sean Donoghue, 53, formerly of West Yorkshire Police, admitted one count of misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing. He had resigned from the force ahead of a gross misconduct...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chill out or I’ll choke you’: Police officer accused of arrest threat to face misconduct hearing

A police officer accused of telling a suspect he was restraining to "chill out or I'll choke you out" will be brought before a misconduct hearing next week.PC Graham Kanes is also said to have told Hassan Ahmed “you're going to sleep" during an arrest in Halifax.The West Yorkshire Police officer is accused of using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force. A four-day hearing into the incident will begin on Monday.PC Kanes arrested Mr Ahmed, then aged 27, in the town’s Spring Hall Gardens on 16 August last year, after he reportedly saw the suspect hit someone.Video footage of the incident...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘They watched him die’: Teenagers jailed for 50 years for ‘horrific’ canal killing of stranger

Three teenagers who killed a complete stranger by attacking and pushing him into a canal have been sentenced to almost 50 years in custody.Liam Bailey, Liam O’Brien and Harry Maher – aged between 16 and 19 – lured father-of-one Scott Anderton to the secluded spot after chancing across him in Leigh town centre at 4am on 25 March.There, the trio set about the 33-year-old with such savagery his body was left with 35 separate injuries from head to shins.CCTV footage showed he was still alive when thrown into the Leeds and Liverpool canal, while post-mortem evidence suggested his attackers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kezi.com

Suspect accused of spitting on Springfield man

EUGENE, ORE. -- A Springfield man is speaking out after he decided to lend a helping hand in downtown Eugene and the situation took a took a turn for the worse. Randy Botkin had just stepped off the bus at the Lane Transit District Station on 10th Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. this past Thursday when he saw a man yelling for help across the street. He reportedly offered to call CAHOOTS for the man, but that kind gesture went differently than expected.
EUGENE, OR
#West Yorkshire#Choking#Bbc Yorkshire#Gross Misconduct
BBC

Abdul Hamid death: PC to face gross misconduct hearing

A police officer who handcuffed a man who became unresponsive and died is to face a gross misconduct hearing. Abdul Hamid, 26, died after being involved in a car crash on the A45 in Coventry, on 1 May 2020. He was put in handcuffs by PC Harmesh Loi, which the...
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Violent Suspect Accused of Punching Girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a violent suspect accused of assaulting his girlfriend last Friday night. According to BCSO, when the victim arrived home late at night boyfriend, Roy Norwood, became upset. During the early morning hours the next day, Norwood questioned the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
BBC

Sarah Ashwell: Man to appear in court charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a mum of two who was found dead in her home. The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was discovered in Wells, Somerset, on Sunday afternoon. Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, Somerset, has been charged with murder and will appear at Taunton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Fayette County is accused of beating and choking his wife into unconsciousness after pulling her from her vehicle. Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges including strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault, and brandishing a deadly weapon, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Sheriff: Suspect broke into home, choked woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff, John Root, announced the arrest of a man following reports of burglary and assault. According to the post shared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Adam Eli Hicks, 30, was arrested around 3 a.m. on November 7 after an investigation into a burglary report.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
plattecountycitizen.com

Pursuit suspect facing charges

The Bates City man who led police on a high-speed pursuit across Platte County and injured both a seven-year-old child at a bus stop and the Tracy chief of police has been charged with several counts. He remains in custody in Platte City on $250,000 cash-only bond. Joshua Joplin, 36,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Squatters dismember and bury elderly woman in yard to take her home

An 82-year-old woman who died in a chair in her Las Vegas home in 2018 was dismembered and buried in her backyard by squatters who found her mummified remains three years later, authorities say.Lucille Payne’s death went unnoticed until squatters moved in in April and hatched a plan to bury her in a shallow grave and sell her belongings, according to Las Vegas police.“After finding her, the decision was made between several people that they were going to dismember her body and bury her and then basically drain her finances and sell off her belongings, fraudulently,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

New North Yorkshire fire boss faces 'very difficult' task

North Yorkshire's new police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) will face a challenge managing the fire and rescue service, a meeting has heard. The county's fire service was chronically underfunded, with crumbling buildings and out-of-date vehicles, the police, fire and crime panel was told. Chief financial officer Michael Porter said...
U.K.
The Independent

Brentford stabbings: Man dead and elderly woman fighting for life after attacks in west London

A young man has died and an elderly woman is fighting for life in hospital after they were stabbed in west London.Police said no arrests had been made following the double attack in Brentford, on Friday night.Scotland Yard said it was working to establish the circumstances around the stabbings at 8pm on Albany Parade.A spokesperson added: “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism.” One man, believed to be around 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said police were working to establish his identity and inform his family.An eldery woman, thought to be in her 80s, also suffered stab injuries and has been taken to hospital where her condition is believed to be critical.Police asked any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 6423/12nov
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man is arrested in Barnsley attempted rape investigation

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of a woman in Barnsley. A 30-year-old woman was walking her dog on a path alongside a golf club in Wombwell at 17:20 GMT on Thursday when she was attacked, police said. The man was arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester stabbing: Murder arrests after man dies

Seven men have been arrested after a man died following a stabbing. Officers were called to a report of a group of people fighting in Saffron Lane, Leicester, shortly before 23:30 GMT on Friday, police said. They found a man in his 20s with serious injuries, who was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY

