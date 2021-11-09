CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

LSU to officially unveil Dale Brown Court against Kentucky

By Spencer Chrisman
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dale Brown Court will be officially unveiled inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the LSU Men’s Basketball team takes on the Kentucky Wildcats...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

