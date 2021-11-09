How the Skilled Labor Shortage Is Slowing New Home Development

Across the country, businesses small and large are facing a shortage crisis as demand spikes significantly. The supply shortage is coming from a global halt in distribution and production of certain products. Cornish pasty, located in downtown Flagstaff, has been experiencing shortages in protective gear such as glove, to food items like butter. Another post-pandemic shortage that is prevalent across the country is the labor shortage. The restaurant says that many of their staff members did not return to work after the shutdown ended because they either moved to a different town or specialized in a different field of work while being trapped at home. Restaurant manager Ryan Hays says he and the remaining staff are adapting well considering the obstacles.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO