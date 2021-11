Both parties put out propaganda, but to know who is really working for you, you need to review the legislation they propose and pass. Under President Joe Biden’s leadership the Democrats just passed a massive infrastructure bill that does so much for the country and rural America in particular. New bridges and roads, replacement of old water pipes (clean water, finally), expanded broadband, new and repaired schools, clean, efficient and affordable energy and on and on.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO