The Berrien County Road Department will close the Walton Road bridge over the St. Joseph River in Buchanan Township starting on Monday for a maintenance project. It says crews will be working to lower stone to the piers below the bridge. For the safety of crews and drivers, the bridge will be closed through November 19. The detour route will be Walton Road to US-31 to Niles-Buchanan Road. Everyone is advised no traffic will be allowed on the bridge for the two week project. More work is expected for 2022.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO