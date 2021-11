If your Thanksgiving guests love to smother everything with gravy, then you know you need the perfect recipe when Turkey Day rolls around. Whether you're looking for turkey gravy, vegetarian gravy, or gravy you can make ahead of time (because let's face it, you need all the time you can get on Thanksgiving), our best Thanksgiving gravy recipes are here to help. These gravies will be delicious on your turkey, tofurkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, or anything else you drizzle it on. Scroll through to find our top-rated gravy recipes.

