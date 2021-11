UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic posed many challenges to educators around the world as they worked to create an online learning environment in which their students could thrive. Travis Flohr, assistant professor of landscape architecture in the Stuckeman School, took this challenge in stride and led a virtual reality (VR) studio for undergraduate and graduate students during the fall 2020 semester that allowed students to have more learning opportunities — and more connectivity with each other — in a virtual setting.

