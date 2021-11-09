CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Wang published on identity and Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election

illinoisstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. T.Y. Wang, ISU University Professor and Chair of the Department of Politics and Government, has published a co-authored book chapter on “Identity and Taiwan’s 2020 Presidential Election.”....

news.illinoisstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Xi Jinping’s new ‘status’ is a sign of weakness

China’s President Xi Jinping’s weakness is showing in his rush to score honors he plainly doesn’t deserve: At his order, the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday passed a resolution declaring his leadership to be a “historic landmark,” same as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Yes, Mao and Deng both ordered...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Normal, IL
Government
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Elections
The Independent

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

Chinese premier Xi Jinping has warned that regional tensions in the Asia-Pacific cannot result in the Cold War era. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and the division of the Cold War era,” the Chinese president said during his virtual address at the Conscious Capitalism CEO summit on Thursday. He asserted that any attempt to chart boundaries in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines will fail. He said the Asia Pacific should ensure functioning of supply lines and aim to liberalise trade and investment.China, Mr Xi said, will remain firm in advancing reform and...
CHINA
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
tucsonpost.com

Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China: FM Wang Yi

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it has no international legal status other than being part of China. He made these remarks in response to the US calling for the "meaningful participation" of...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Xi Jinping puts his stamp on Communist Party history, but is his support as strong as his predecessors?

As the Chinese Communist Party’s sixth plenary session wraps up in Beijing, much of the focus outside China has been on two key aspects. The first is the meeting was primarily designed to strengthen the political position of Xi Jinping as both general secretary of the CCP and president of the country heading into next year’s Party Congress when he looks certain to secure a third five-year term as leader. The second is the approval of a resolution on Communist Party history. This was intended not only to cement Xi’s position in the party, but also determine the official narrative of CCP...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taipei#Hong Kong#Isu University#Chinese#Taiwanese#Wunan Publishing Company
AFP

US-China climate pact: What does it mean for Beijing?

After trading barbs throughout the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, the United States and China announced a surprise pact to cooperate on climate change, signalling a desire to set it aside from other thorny disputes. What do the broad commitments mean for China, responsible for more than a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions? China has pledged to peak coal consumption before 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Where Biden’s ambitions fit into presidential history

The pandemic and its impact on the economy have given President Biden a rare opportunity to spend so big it would expand key programs all Americans rely on. To understand how Biden’s spending packages stack up against FDR’s New Deal of the 1930s, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s notion of the Interstate highway system and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, Axios Re:Cap host Margaret Talev is joined by historian and author Julian Zelizer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Birmingham Star

Libyan Prime Minister to run in December Presidential election

Tripoli [Libya], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, will run for president in the general election scheduled for December 24, a source close to the prime minister told Sputnik on Sunday. "Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is determined to join the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace distinct identity

Ken Young and Kylie Wang, hosts of a popular daily news podcast, say they feel Taiwanese and not Chinese -- a belief shared by many young people on the self-ruled island. Beijing views Taiwan as part of China and has intensified pressure on Taipei in recent years, pushing political tensions between the two to dizzying heights. For younger Taiwanese people, the growing antagonism has cemented a distinct identity rooted in democracy -- and not China's authoritarianism. "For me, identifying myself as a Taiwanese means all the things that I am proud of," 38-year-old Young told AFP.
CHINA
arcamax.com

How hundreds of Nicaraguans secretly monitored the presidential election

They planned their mission for months, communicating through encrypted texts to avoid detection by authorities. The Nicaraguan government had excluded traditional international monitors to scrutinize the presidential election Sunday. So about 1,450 volunteers stationed themselves at 563 voting centers across the country to do the job themselves. There was little...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy