Janella Bryant has taken on a grim duty during the COVID-19 pandemic on the intensive care unit (ICU) where she works:. "When there's a death on my unit, I have to do what is called post-mortem care. I have to take off anything like IVs or bandages, to make sure the person is presentable for the family to come and see them. Then we have to cover them over with a sheet and transport them to the morgue, until the funeral home comes."

TARBORO, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO