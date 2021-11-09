Donovan McNabb drags Howie Roseman in recent interview

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I’ve been asked recently if I think it’s likely that there’s a change at Howie’s position at the end of the season. If you ask me that today, I don’t think that’s likely to happen. I think Jeff [Lurie] has a lot of faith in Howie. The debate about whether that’s legitimate or deserved, I understand and see both sides of it, but he has faith in him. They have a trusting, very highly respectful relationship and it isn’t like they haven’t had success. The faith one would have that they could replicate it, since they’ve already proven they can do it, isn’t crazy, either. Even if you feel like there have been too many mistakes recently. I continue to believe that Howie has some security in the immediate future. I think he’d tell you himself that his performance, some things he’s really proud of and others that, if he had to do over again, he’d do differently. Frankly, that’s no different than most GMs. I think they believed the team would be better this year than it is. I don’t think they thought it would be some great season, but I think they thought it would be better. Actions speak louder than words, and the fact that they kept players like Zach Ertz at the beginning of the season tells you that. Hopefully they’re in a different place now and they realize that the climb up the mountain may be a little bit steeper and longer than they’ve been thinking.

