Does IPO Stock Udemy Have a Competitive Advantage?

By Jon Quast and Travis Hoium
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21w5kb_0crFP8tL00

At the end of October, education marketplace Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) went public at $29 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) didn't turn many heads -- the stock has had low trading volume and is down almost 15%. But Fool contributor Jon Quast believe Udemy stock should be on your radar.

In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 25, Jon talks it over with fellow contributors Danny Vena and Travis Hoium. While Udemy does have competitors, there's a differentiated aspect to its business model that may give it a competitive advantage.

Danny Vena: I guess the only question I have about it is, what differentiates Udemy from somebody like Coursera (NYSE:COUR) for instance, who has a lot of courses, skill development, well, also university level college classes?

Jon Quast: Where do you see the market is heading? Do you see that more people are heading for the accreditation or do you see more people are going for the improvement of their knowledge and the paper doesn't matter as much? I think that that's one distinguishing factor there with Coursera. They have the integration with the universities.

But the other thing that I like about Udemy's business model is the fact that the barrier to entry to creating a course is non-existent. You and I could create a course and put it up on Udemy, whether or not anyone's going to use it is a different question, but the fact that anyone can come in and create that course, to me, the more volume of courses that you have pumping through Udemy, the more chances that users are going to come there and find something that they're looking for. That's how I see it.

Vena: I like the idea that I could create a course. Maybe I would do, The Care and Wearing of Hawaiian Shirts or something.

Quast: I'd subscribe to that.

Vena: [laughs] Travis.

Travis Hoium: Is the idea here that this is more democratizing both the supply side and the demand side of the education market? Because a lot of these, if you're not accredited, you don't have the name Harvard behind you or something like that, maybe there's a disadvantage on that as far as the value goes. But if what you're saying is right, and what matters is what I learn and not necessarily who I learn it from, maybe that's a differentiation for them, is democratizing both sides of that. That actually might give them more power in the marketplace, because they have basically leveraged the pull for extracting value from both sides of that.

Quast: I'd agree with that. It's interesting that there's not accreditation and yet you have such a big, growing enterprise side of the business. Companies are saying, "We just want you to know this stuff. We want our employees to learn this material." They don't care that their employees even have the accreditation with it. That is an interesting aspect.

Another thing that I really like, when you think about this, when you do open up both sides of the thing, you incorporate these learners who don't necessarily want the paper because they don't want to spend the money or whatever it may be, they just want to learn the skill, and you open up the other side where I don't have the accreditation but I do have the knowledge that I could share and pass on. When you get that going -- I think the marketplaces succeed, they have clear network effects.

Long time ago, it was hard to be an Etsy seller because there wasn't hardly anyone on Etsy buying anything. Now that's changed. Now it's an attractive place to go sell my handmade things. I think that that plays into any marketplace business, Udemy included. The more courses that you have, the more attractive it is for somebody like me looking to upgrade my skills, but also vice versa. The more people there are on the platform, the more likely Danny is to share his knowledge of Hawaiian shirts with the world.

Hoium: [laughs] Well, and maybe another analogy, I guess, as I try to wrap my head around this company is, YouTube has become a go-to place for learning and teaching a lot of different things. As I've become involved in VR and AR industry, that's where you go to gain knowledge. This is maybe just a little bit more formalized. You're right. If you're a company and you're looking at, I need to have my employees check a box, it doesn't need to be a box by Harvard, but it needs to be a box that I can at least track what they're doing. I'm not just going to send them a bunch of YouTube links. I may send them to Udemy. Maybe that's a bullish case for them long-term.

The Motley Fool

Why GAN Limited Stock Dropped as Much as 10% in Morning Trading Today

GAN Limited's third-quarter numbers looked great compared to last year, but less impressive compared to the second quarter. Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN), which provides online gambling services to other companies and consumers, fell as much as 10% out of the gate on Nov. 12. Around 90 minutes into the trading day the stock was still off by roughly 8%. The company's third-quarter 2021 earnings update, released after the close on Nov. 11, was the likely cause of the pessimism.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is ServiceNow Stock a Smart Buy?

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) helps businesses manage complex workflows, a value proposition made all the more compelling by digital transformation. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Oct. 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Nick Rossolillo and Brian Withers discuss the company's third-quarter earnings, while also weighing in on its prospects as long-term investment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

Sell-offs can be buying opportunities for long-term investors. Latch specializes in smart lock technology that has enjoyed a great deal of "stickiness." Roku was a pioneer in the streaming industry, and it's still holding on to early mover advantages. Legendary investor Warren Buffett once gave the advice to be "fearful...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Has Tripled Its Payout Over the Past 17 Years

Don't underestimate the long-term compounding power of a rock-solid company with a steadily growing dividend like Waste Management (NYSE:WM). In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Jason Hall discuss why income-seeking investors might want to put Waste Management on their radar. Jon Quast:...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Has Returned 2,500% Since Its 2004 IPO

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has been one of the best performing real estate stocks in recent history, with a total return of over 2,500% in just 17 years as a public company. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jon Quast, and Jason Hall discuss the company and why it could be worth a look right now.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

