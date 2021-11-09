CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigates mid-day carjacking on Bourbon Street

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

Police in New Orleans investigate a carjacking in broad daylight on Bourbon Street.

It happened about 2:54 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Bourbon Street.

According to police, two victims were unloading groceries from their vehicle when a male suspect approached while pointing a firearm towards them and demand they hand over their vehicle.

The victims complied and the suspect fled in the victims' white Mercedes Benz SUV with an unknown temporary license tag. A photo of the suspect was captured on the vehicle’s dashboard camera.

Norman Petticrew
3d ago

It’s just the New Orleans welcoming committee doing their best to make you feel like you are actually part of the community.

Brayton Matthews
3d ago

This is not going to end well somebody’s going to pop a cap on somebody sooner or later. Let’s hope it’s the bad guy on the receiving end of the lead.

