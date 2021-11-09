NOPD investigates mid-day carjacking on Bourbon Street

Police in New Orleans investigate a carjacking in broad daylight on Bourbon Street.

It happened about 2:54 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Bourbon Street.

According to police, two victims were unloading groceries from their vehicle when a male suspect approached while pointing a firearm towards them and demand they hand over their vehicle.

The victims complied and the suspect fled in the victims' white Mercedes Benz SUV with an unknown temporary license tag. A photo of the suspect was captured on the vehicle’s dashboard camera.