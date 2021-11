The pancreas is an essential gland in the digestive system. It makes juices called enzymes, breaking down sugars and fats, allowing hormones to form and travel throughout the bloodstream. Dr. Brian Leyland-Jones, an oncologist, Chief Medical Officer, and board member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), calls the pancreas "basically one of the 'cleaner uppers' for the gastrointestinal system." Over 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from complications of the disease this year alone. About 90% of cases happen to those over age 55.

