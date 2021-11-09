Fire burns Lincoln Park home, person found dead inside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters battling a blaze burning at a Lincoln Park home Tuesday morning later found a person dead inside.

Just before 5:25 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 4900 block of Imperial Avenue in response to a reported fire at an abandoned home.

When firefighters arrived, the home was “fully involved,” authorities said.

After knocking down the fire in about 10 minutes, crews entered the home and discovered a dead person inside. Authorities said the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

No other victims were found and no injuries were reported.

The SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.