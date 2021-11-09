Breakfast with 'Friends': 'Fed up' NJ voters shift red

Republicans across New Jersey are telling Democrats to take note of the results of Tuesday night’s elections, and to stop pushing radical agendas. “While we may not know the results of every election for some time, voters in New Jersey, Virginia, and other places across the country sent a clear message that they are tired of having their concerns dismissed by Democrat leaders who think they know better,” the members of the Republican caucus in the New Jersey Senate said in a joint statement.
