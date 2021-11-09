CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakfast with 'Friends': 'Fed up' NJ voters shift red

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Illegal immigrants surge into Texas hot spot

WPG Talk Radio

Centrist NJ Voters Send Message to Liberal Murphy in Close Race

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy is on track to win a second term – but the recriminations for his narrow win reverberated quickly in state politics. Four years after winning election in a rout, Murphy is clawing his way across the finish line despite an overwhelming Democratic voter registration advantage. While no Democrat has won a second term in New Jersey since 1977, Murphy doesn’t emerge from his re-election bid in a position of strength.
Fox News

Friday Follies: Biden's most shocking racial gaffe yet

abc17news.com

Feds abandon plan to shrink habitat of rare red wolves

Federal wildlife officials overseeing the world’s only wild population of endangered red wolves announced they are abandoning a 2018 plan to limit the animals’ territory and loosen protections for wolves that strayed from that area in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the announcement Wednesday as part of an ongoing federal court battle with conservation groups that argue the federal agency violated the Endangered Species Act by abandoning strategies that supported the wild population of wolves. Conservation groups welcomed the move but said more needs to be done to support a wild population of as few as 10 wolves.
Fox News

Seattle first responders blame city for patient death

Atlantic City Press

Voters keep a limit on sports betting leader NJ

New Jersey has been tops in legal sports gambling since it won a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all states to offer it. Half the states have taken the opportunity, but New Jersey got a head start and leads them all. The state’s legal gambling industry...
92.7 WOBM

NJ voters reject expanding college sports betting

New Jersey voters like sports betting the way it is right now, but are in favor of adjusting the way nonprofits utilize money from raffles and bingo games. Most voters said "no" on Nov. 2 to the statewide ballot question that asked whether the state constitution should be amended to expand sports wagering to include collegiate match-ups that take place in New Jersey and any games featuring New Jersey college teams.
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJ Republicans: Democrats Must Heed The Message Sent By Voters

Republicans across New Jersey are telling Democrats to take note of the results of Tuesday night’s elections, and to stop pushing radical agendas. “While we may not know the results of every election for some time, voters in New Jersey, Virginia, and other places across the country sent a clear message that they are tired of having their concerns dismissed by Democrat leaders who think they know better,” the members of the Republican caucus in the New Jersey Senate said in a joint statement.
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court weighs if the right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

By Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a […] The post Supreme Court weighs if the right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
