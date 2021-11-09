FitView: Take The Week Off

ROY STEVENS (General Director, Opera Modesto):. In 2012 I had the remarkable opportunity to perform the role of Skanderbeg, the national hero of Albania, during that country’s centennial anniversary of independence. Skanderbeg was an amazing man, general and literate diplomat from the fifteenth century. It is pretty crazy that a non-Albanian would have this honor. It was partly that the head of the Albanian National Theater & Opera wanted to honor the American presidents who helped Albania achieve and retain independence, and partly that I suited the role. The opera, ‘Skanderbeu’ by Prenk Jakova, is one of the most important operas composed in the northern dialect of Albanian from the 1400s. So, for the native Albanians, it was very challenging because of the ancient dialect. For me, it was, well, just Albanian! The music is beautiful and distinctive. I was the only non-Albanian in this production on the national stage of Albania, then in Macedonia and finally at the World Albanian Diaspora Concert at the Arena of Geneve in Switzerland. An experience and honor I will never forget; an opportunity to represent my own country in a way not normally given to performers, and to honor the fine people of Albania.

MODESTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO