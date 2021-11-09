CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FitView: Take The Week Off

By Efren Martinez
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You are faithful in your daily fitness routine. Each day you work out and although you switch it up it seems that you’re not seeing any new results. Yes, you’ve plateaued. It does not have to be this way. Although in most cases it is true that if you stop working...

ModestoView

BargainView: Gratitude Season

As a prelude to the busiest season of the year, November often helps us remember our gratitude for the wonderful things our community has to offer. Often we forget to drop by our favorite restaurant or stop to view the artwork in local shops. Upon returning home this afternoon from fall and soon-to-be jolly shopping, running errands and grabbing a quick bite at Deva Cafe, Ms M realizes she enjoys both the fun and functional this time of year. Here are some ways to save on the fun so you can afford your functional.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

SkiView – Early Opening

As we finish up this November ModestoView, it is raining, hard. Last I checked it was snowing in the mountains, dumping a couple of feet of that valuable white snow and some resorts are evening opening early. Could we be having a ski season this year? Fingers crossed we will be in the ski groove this season. Some of our regional ski resorts suffered fire damage, and some have been working hard for every inch of snow. So get your P Tex and iron out and watch some Greg Stump films like the Groove Requiem or Blizzard of Aahhs to get in the mood. Stay tuned for the 2021 Ski Season and check these sites regularly.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

MAMA Thanks

Celebrating 21 years of MAMAs was one of the most fun nights in a long time since the pandemic stopped the live music. We love celebrating our local musical talent, our musical heritage and our musical future and seeing each other again. We are at a critical time when we really all need to work hard together to make sure that Modesto area remains a ‘Live Music City”.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

MAMAView: Anther Year Older

Another year down, another year older, congratulations to all the winners and good luck to all the #MAMAnees on being winners next year. It is so important to support, nurture and grow our local arts scene. Venues and artists alike please email your gigs to events@modestoview.com so we can add them to our calendar and possibly the Top Ten list. This is one of the best ways for you to stay on the MAMA radar and it is free promotion.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

SmileView: Twist & Shout

Katie Clawson loves to dance! But even more than dancing, she loves to help people. Most of all, her joy comes from assisting senior citizens and she is constantly looking for ways to help them feel better physically. As an Occupational Therapist, she incorporates dance into her sessions, sharing the many benefits that come along with this activity.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

BrewView: Being a Smart Axe

Have you ever wanted to drink a beer hang out with friends and throw an axe in the comfort and security of the indoors? Well, you are in luck, you can do just that at the Smart Axe, Modesto’s only and Northern California’s premier axe throwing experience. They have 3...
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

RockbillyView – New November Shows!

Modesto is getting its Rockabilly groove back. There are some really cool shows happening that you should not be missing. Inside the Speakeasy on 12th St, some of the most jumping music around is going on with bands from up and down the 99 dropping in. Big slappin’ bass, driving guitar riffs and a beat that will get you dancing. Last month we had the Rocketz and the Infamous Swanks and it was great. This month, the action continues on November 12 with the Highway 99 Meet up with really cool bands like Hotel Circle, the Pendletons and a possible quest appearance by the legendary Roddy Jackson, the Central Valley Fireball and global Rockabilly star. The fun continues on November 26 with a knock out show with 3 Bad Jacks, The Pendletons, Tractor Boy and a solo set by Daniel DeLeon of the Rexerex. The music gets going at 9 pm and you won’t want to miss anything.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

MAMA 2021

The Modesto Area Music Awards did not take place in 2020 and was sorely missed. Last night we celebrated Live Music in the 209 in style once again and raised our glasses to toast the MAMAs turning 21 and all the great talent, the venues and the fans that support.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Culture Coffee Bar: A Mobile Community

Ah November, a month we love to focus on community….ModShop, Small Business Saturday, being thankful, paying it forward, and getting loved ones together over home-cooked meals. You are probably shopping at the Modesto Farmers Market frequently this month in preparation for all the cooking and eating, and if so, then you’ve seen the cute coffee trailer always parked near I Street, the Culture Coffee Bar. And if you’re anything like me, you buy your coffee first to warm you up before you go purchase a loaf of Edith’s Zucchini bread, a Bloomingcamp Ranch berry cream pie, a bottle of Ranch seasoning from Girl vs. Garden for your favorite chicken dish, a piping hot ready-to-eat bowl for lunch from Foxwood, a sourdough salted chocolate chip cookie from MatKat to surprise your daughter, and a plethora of produce from J & J Ramos Farms.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Kettle Kick Off Goes Virtual

It’s November and in normal times, there would be 1500 people eating lunch and raising money at Modesto Center Plaza. This year The Salvation Army made the difficult decision to hold a drive-thru event. Still the fundraising competition is good and can be done online and via drive through to raise much needed funds for so many need! You will be able to purchase delicious, pre-packaged lunches for only $10 each and pick them up at a drive-thru area for easy pick up on Thursday, November 18th from 11am – 12:30 pm.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

HistoryView

Since the days of Downtown Modesto being the bustling center of commerce and the community, we have seen numerous shops and restaurants over the years have to contemplate moving to another location or closing altogether. The demolition of historic homes to business fronts was one reason, city growth and opening of the mall being another. Because of this, there is a decreasing number of businesses and tenants who can truly claim a longtime standing serving customers downtown – among them is Cavanna’s Jewelry, which has provided Modestans with watch repair and jewelry expertise for over 100 years. Moreover, this downtown icon has been a Cavanna family tradition.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

ArtView: Fall Colors

The leaves fell upon us and the first rain blessed us at the end of October. Perfect weather for the first Fall Stanislaus Artist Open Studio weekend. The event survived several postponements. Current decision for participating artists is to return to the April Spring event, again in the Fall or both. Suggestions openstudio.stanisluas@gmail.com End of the month also included the Crickets_Hope gala and art auction for the ARK Art Restores Kids fundraiser. I was one of many local artist participants. Peer Recovery Art Project held a Blues, Jazz, Art and Cars event at 13th and I, and more events by them scheduled for the coming year.
VISUAL ART
ModestoView

Unplugged View: The Song Remembers When

ROY STEVENS (General Director, Opera Modesto):. In 2012 I had the remarkable opportunity to perform the role of Skanderbeg, the national hero of Albania, during that country’s centennial anniversary of independence. Skanderbeg was an amazing man, general and literate diplomat from the fifteenth century. It is pretty crazy that a non-Albanian would have this honor. It was partly that the head of the Albanian National Theater & Opera wanted to honor the American presidents who helped Albania achieve and retain independence, and partly that I suited the role. The opera, ‘Skanderbeu’ by Prenk Jakova, is one of the most important operas composed in the northern dialect of Albanian from the 1400s. So, for the native Albanians, it was very challenging because of the ancient dialect. For me, it was, well, just Albanian! The music is beautiful and distinctive. I was the only non-Albanian in this production on the national stage of Albania, then in Macedonia and finally at the World Albanian Diaspora Concert at the Arena of Geneve in Switzerland. An experience and honor I will never forget; an opportunity to represent my own country in a way not normally given to performers, and to honor the fine people of Albania.
MODESTO, CA
