Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR. That’s right, the mega-popular Rockstar Games title will launch for Oculus Quest 2 (the VR headset from the company formerly known as Facebook, which will also be rebranded as the Meta Quest). This will mark the first time a GTA game is fully playable in virtual reality. Since GTA 6 is still far from being finished, this new version of San Andreas will have to hold us over. Here’s everything you need to know about the VR port from its possible release date to all sorts of other updates.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO