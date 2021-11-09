CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIND, Unitaid Invest $50M in COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Development

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – FIND along with global health agency Unitaid have partnered to invest $50 million in COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment. The funding will be distributed in the form of seven grants aimed to help fill testing and treatment gaps in low- and middle-income countries, the agencies said on...

www.360dx.com

