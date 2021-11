WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police said a school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after reports of shots being fired in the area. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. near The Academies of West Memphis. Police responded to several calls about shots being fired, and found that it happened in the area of Rice Street and Auburn Avenue. They found shell casings in that area.

WEST MEMPHIS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO