Health

Black Women Are Finally Shedding the Shame of Therapy

By Rozalynn S. Frazier
SHAPE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanika M., 43, grew up thinking that therapy was only for privileged white people. As a Black person, coming from a Black family, she was taught that you don't "air your laundry in the streets." "It wasn't something that was encouraged or thought of as necessary unless you had a mental...

