The Pittsburgh Pirates have outrighted six players with the seventh player electing free agency. It makes it interesting that they didn’t trade that player at the deadline. As the beginning of free agency looms the Pittsburgh Pirates had to get their 40-man roster to 40. They did so by outrighted playings to Triple-A Indianapolis, with none of the players being all that notable. However, the last player they outrighted to Indianapolis elected free agency. That player was left-handed relief pitcher Chasen Shreve, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette:

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO