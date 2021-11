Last July, after much speculation and rumor, Jonathan Majors entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way – appearing in the season finale of “Loki” as He Who Remains, setting up a whole new chapter for the MCU. He is now formally confirmed to appear next as Kang the Conqueror, a variant of He Who Remains, in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” On this week’s episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Majors reveals that though he had to keep the secret for around seven months, it wasn’t that hard for him. “I don’t really talk to people much,” he says....

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO