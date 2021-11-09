7 Great Performances by Real-Life Family Members

When it came to music, rhythm, moves, and abs to go on about, Hit the Floor brought it all to the table, and some more. Whether Jelena Howard was channeling her inner Miranda Priestly or being the very best at what she did, dancing, it was had to not keep up with what was going on with the cheerleaders and their basketball lovers. Hit the Floor made its debut on screen in 2013, and for three seasons, left all of us viewers yearning for more. They did give us more than we asked for but suffered the fate of doing away with a majority of the cast and the fantastic show as we knew it. Safe to say, a BET comeback did not make the fans happy. Given the cast members’ sizzling hot romances on screen, here’s who they were/are seeing in real life:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO