CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

7 Great Performances by Real-Life Family Members

By Andrew Zuber
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever found yourself watching a movie or TV show about a family and thinking, “wow, they look like they could actually be related!” you may be right on the money. From the three young real-life siblings on Everybody Loves Raymond to Leslie Mann starring alongside daughters Iris and Maude...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Visit the real-life locations from ‘The Sopranos’

Photo: Marc Baron is the tour guide of the Sopranos Sites Tour. Photo courtesy of the artist / Provided by On Location Tours with permission. The Sopranos has been back in the news lately thanks to HBO Max’s prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, and the original series has also proved quite bingeworthy for a new generation of fans. For newcomers, this expansive drama detailed the personal and crime-laden struggles of mob boss Tony Soprano, brought to memorable life by James Gandolfini. Joining him in the cast are Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt and more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith, Ava DuVernay and ‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association is finalizing the program for its 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, announcing today a list of honorees that includes Will Smith, Ava DuVernay, Antoine Fuqua, Ruth Negga, Kenan Thompson, Robin Thede, Danielle Brooks and the cast of The Harder They Fall, among others. In all, the program includes 16 award categories as a way to shine a spotlight on the “standout achievements of Black filmmaking and television,” per the CCA. One of those is new this year as DuVernay is posed to receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. The iconic creative Peebles...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Andie Macdowell
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Joan Cusack
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Sarah Levy
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Laurie Simmons
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Aziz Ansari
Variety

Lena Dunham, Ruth Wilson, Dennis Lehane Team for ‘Mob Queens’ Limited Series at HBO

HBO is developing a limited series version of the Stitcher podcast “Mob Queens” with Lena Dunham, Ruth Wilson, and Dennis Lehane, Variety has learned. The series tells the story of Anna Genovese (Wilson), most widely known as the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese and a fixture in the Village’s drag bar scene in the 1930s who later broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings. Dunham will co-write, direct, and executive produce under her Good Thing Going banner. In addition to starring, Wilson will executive produce via Lady Lazarus. Lehane will co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and Moviemaking: ‘Anyone Who’s Done This Knows That Confidence Is an Illusion’

Paul Thomas Anderson, chronicler of the dark heart of America in films like “There Will Be Blood” and parties that stretch to near dawn in “Boogie Nights,” is a morning person. He’s up by 5, in bed by 9 or 9:30, and rises before the sun, when he tinkers with scripts, watches movies, or just enjoys a few hours alone with his thoughts before he wakes up the four kids he has with Maya Rudolph. “It’s my quiet time,” says Anderson, who is interrupting that sojourn to speak with a Variety reporter about his new film, “Licorice Pizza,” a warmhearted story...
MOVIES
Collider

Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett to Star in 'The Champions' Movie Remake

Ben Stiller is set to both direct and star in a film adaptation of The Champions, a British television series from the 1960s. Cate Blanchett will also star opposite Stiller. The series, which ran from 1968 to 1969, focused on a team of agents from Nemesis, a United Nations agency based in Geneva. The agents would stop crimes that were often supernatural or scientific.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Performances#New York City#Family Affair
wonderwall.com

Christopher Walken paints over authentic $10M Banksy art piece

There's one less Banksy in the world thanks to Christopher Walken and a paint roller. As part of his streaming drama "The Outlaws," the actor painted over an authentic piece of art by the mysterious street artist. However, reports say Banksy actually agreed to let the acting icon ruin the art.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paul Newman Memoir In the Works Is Described as ‘Unflinching’ Look Into Actor’s Life

For all of us big Paul Newman fans, it came as thrilling news last week that Knopf will be publishing the Hollywood icon’s unfinished memoir next fall, largely based on his own oral history along with interviews with his friends and family, actors like Tom Cruise and directors including George Roy Hill of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” fame. I’ve been obsessed with Newman my entire life, having grown up watching all his movies and going gaga every time he appeared on-screen. I met him once years ago when he and Joanne Woodward visited an acting class that I was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of “Hit The Floor”

When it came to music, rhythm, moves, and abs to go on about, Hit the Floor brought it all to the table, and some more. Whether Jelena Howard was channeling her inner Miranda Priestly or being the very best at what she did, dancing, it was had to not keep up with what was going on with the cheerleaders and their basketball lovers. Hit the Floor made its debut on screen in 2013, and for three seasons, left all of us viewers yearning for more. They did give us more than we asked for but suffered the fate of doing away with a majority of the cast and the fantastic show as we knew it. Safe to say, a BET comeback did not make the fans happy. Given the cast members’ sizzling hot romances on screen, here’s who they were/are seeing in real life:
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
MOVIES
Variety

Jon Bernthal on Playing Against the Tough Guy Type in ‘King Richard’

If you’re looking for someone to throw a punch or take on a zombie horde, well, Jon Bernthal’s probably your guy. But when you’re looking for an actor who can credibly serve-and-volley, he might not spring to mind. That was the dilemma facing “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green when he was looking for someone to portray Rick Macci, the tennis coach who took a chance on a young Venus and Serena Williams. Bernthal has made a career playing tough guys, such as gritty Marvel antihero Frank Castle or “The Walking Dead’s” Shane Walsh. When looking for an actor to play...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Fans Bash Tom And Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s Marriage

Aside from Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump, Tom and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are the last remaining married couple on Vanderpump Rules. Yet, it has not been a smooth ride. Since day one, the ‘Bubbas’ have been plagued with cheating issues and alcohol-fueled arguments. It is a wonder they even made it down the aisle – twice. Now, with Season 9 underway, fans are questioning why the couple is still together.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy