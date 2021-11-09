Two former Oklahoma police officers convicted of second-degree murder

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two former Oklahoma police officers have been convicted of murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man.

Shortly before midnight on July 4, 2019, officers from the Wilson Police Department were called to a disorderly conduct investigation.

Authorities say 25-year-old Joshua Taylor and 34-year-old Brandon Dingman, both officers with the Wilson Police Department, responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they saw 28-year-old Jared Lakey.

Investigators say when Lakey would not comply with commands from the officers, Taylor and Dingman used their tasers 53 times.

A Carter County deputy also responded to the scene and was able to help get Lakey into custody.

A short time later, Lakey stopped breathing and became unresponsive. He later died.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office then asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation into Lakey’s death.

Joshua Taylor

On July 1, 2020, the Carter County District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for Taylor and Dingman. They were both arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Brandon Dingman

A jury found the defendants guilty of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Official sentencing is set to begin on Dec. 2.

