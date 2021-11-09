CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Two former Oklahoma police officers convicted of second-degree murder

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNBgf_0crFMiD500

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two former Oklahoma police officers have been convicted of murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man.

Shortly before midnight on July 4, 2019, officers from the Wilson Police Department were called to a disorderly conduct investigation.

Authorities say 25-year-old Joshua Taylor and 34-year-old Brandon Dingman, both officers with the Wilson Police Department, responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they saw 28-year-old Jared Lakey.

Investigators say when Lakey would not comply with commands from the officers, Taylor and Dingman used their tasers 53 times.

A Carter County deputy also responded to the scene and was able to help get Lakey into custody.

A short time later, Lakey stopped breathing and became unresponsive. He later died.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office then asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation into Lakey’s death.

Joshua Taylor

On July 1, 2020, the Carter County District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for Taylor and Dingman. They were both arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Brandon Dingman

A jury found the defendants guilty of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Official sentencing is set to begin on Dec. 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 26

Rick
3d ago

So apparently if the taser doesn't work the first time the officers should just leave and let the criminals go or they'll go to prison. I know what I would do. Why risk prison for doing your job?

Reply
4
Brad DePriest
2d ago

I'm not a police fan by no means but what was the guards supposed to do if they can't get the prisoner to stop fighting and being violent to the police??

Reply
2
Michael Richards
3d ago

I guess the person who called those 2 men and put them in that position should be charged also

Reply(5)
4
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

DPS: Constable, high-ranking deputies arrested after stealing ‘personal property’ from Tyler residence while on duty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Constable and two high-ranking deputies were arrested after stealing from a Tyler residence while on duty, according to DPS. Smith County Constable for Precinct 1 Curtis Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman were arrested for theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity. The highest […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carter County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at X-FAB

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead, and another was seriously injured after an explosion at X-FAB Texas in North Lubbock Friday, according to an X-FAB news release. “There was a flash explosion during maintenance on the DI water system but it did not result in a fire onsite,” the release said. At approximately 9:00 a.m., […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Sentencing#Prison#Kfor
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Andrews man dead in Ector Co. crash, DPS says

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ector County Monday. the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Just before 9:40 a.m., DPS responded to the crash on Farm to Market 181, approximately four miles east of Goldsmith. According to the investigation, Matthew Allen La’Rue, 26, of Andrews, was driving a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police find Texas teen abducted by her mother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit rescued a girl kidnapped by her biological mother from Texas last week. Stevie Johnson, 14, from Glenn Heights, Texas was forcibly taken from a bus stop in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, November 1. Police said Johnson was abducted by 33-year-old […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Motorcycle crash in Lubbock leads to serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just before 2:00 a.m. near University Avenue and Main Street, according to Lubbock Police. Authorities said two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed. Lubbock Police told EverythingLubbock.com that a woman on the motorcycle had serious injuries and was transported to University Medical […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his homicide trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Kyle Rittenhouse will take the stand Wednesday during the second week of testimony in his homicide trial. Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year. Rittenhouse, now 18, has argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked […]
KENOSHA, WI
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man arrested for multiple charges in Plainview, including stealing vehicle out of Lubbock, police report says

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was arrested for not only being intoxicated inside a Plainview business, but also for driving a stolen vehicle out of Lubbock, a police report said. At approximately 9:23 a.m., Sunday, the Plainview Police Department responded to a call of a man intoxicated inside El Comal, 1006 West 24th Street, the report […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
829
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy