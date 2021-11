Shannon will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 beginning Monday according to a press release from the organization. The vaccine will be available at the Shannon Vaccine Clinic, 3501 Knickerbocker Rd. Appointments are not required, but parents may reserve a time online by going to shannonhealth.com/COVIDvaccine. The...

KNICKERBOCKER, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO