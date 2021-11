A fight in the parking lot of a Dundalk bar on Saturday night lead to one man being stabbed, and another behind bars for the weekend. Officers responding to Kenny B’s Blue Marlin for a reported disturbance were initially told by a bouncer that there had been no physical fight, and that “it’s all good... just an argument,” shortly before officers found out a man was in the hospital with stab wounds from the incident, according to charging papers filed against Mohamed Ghonin, who was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after being accused of stabbing the man in the midst of an alleged brawl in the parking lot which involved about five people.

DUNDALK, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO