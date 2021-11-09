CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Squid Game' Creator Confirms Season 2 Is Happening

By Jack King
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it'd be a red or green light for a second season of Squid Game, you'd think, would be a bit of a no-brainer for Netflix. The dystopian Korean show proved immensely popular with audiences worldwide, grossing almost a billion for the streamer with 130 million watchers, according to Bloomberg. And...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jake McDorman, Jon Jon Briones, Sepideh Moafi Among Cast Added to FX’s ‘Class of ’09’

FX’s upcoming limited series “Class of ’09” has added Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, Rosalind Eleazar and Raúl Castillo to the cast. Additionally, Sunu Gonera is set to direct the first two episodes. The eight-episode series is a suspense thriller that spans three decades and is told across three distinct but interweaving timelines in order to examine the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that define their lives and legacy. One of these timelines will be the near future when the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. The...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

La Brea season 1 episode 8 preview: A look towards ‘Origins’

After tonight’s big episode, aren’t you going to be curious already in La Brea season 1 episode 8? There are, of course, been a few things worth talking through here, especially when it comes to titles. One thing that is worth noting right away here is that for whatever reason,...
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix Reveals Huge Expansion of Japanese Programming, Including ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 and ‘Love is Blind: Japan’

Netflix is expanding its international library with more Japanese works, including those created by renowned director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who has been signed on to direct a Netflix series and movie. These projects will be the first-ever Netflix works from Kore-eda. The popular streaming company held a two-day event in Tokyo...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Mixtape' Trailer Reveals a Charming Coming-of-Age Movie Set in Y2K

After many years of countless productions set in the 80s, Netflix is slowly moving on to the next decade – and their upcoming holiday comedy might make you feel a bit old. Mixtape is set in late 1999 and follows a young girl trying to retrieve songs her late parents recorded on a cassette tape. The movie premieres next month.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid Game#Korean#Bloomberg#The Associated Press#Heo
Collider

'How I Met Your Father' Cast Revealed in First-Look Image

The first photo of the cast for the highly anticipated spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, has been released. The image shows the cast, made up of Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma, standing on the Brooklyn Bridge at night. While that might feel mundane, it's how the production achieved this photo that is truly remarkable and, frankly, a sign of the future of filming TV shows.
TV SERIES
Collider

How Scary Is 'Squid Game'? The Real Horror, as Always, Is Capitalism

Movies, television shows, and music from South Korea have increasingly become popular to Western audiences. KPOP, specifically bands like BTS, continues to sweep the charts, while Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite made Oscar history in 2020 as the first-ever non-English foreign language film to win Best Picture. Netflix’s Squid Game continues this trend. The Korean-produced streaming series debuted on September 17, 2021, and soon after, viewers could not stop watching and talking about it. Take, for instance, the slew of memes that made their way through social media, which only viewers of the show would fully understand. Soon, the series garnered more viewers who did not want to be left out of the conversation, especially with the potential for spoilers. Netflix has called the show the streaming service’s most popular show yet. Despite the memes, while Squid Game has its comedic moments the show is far from a comedy. Netflix has categorized the show under thrillers and dramas, and it has a TV rating of MA. But just how scary is Squid Game?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

5 Workplace Comedy Anime to Watch While You Wait for 'Aggretsuko' Season 4

Netflix's Aggretsuko, an animated sitcom about a normally mild-mannered red panda who works as a paper pusher by day and vents her frustrations with her job via hardcore metal karaoke sessions at night, has been entertaining audiences since it first premiered as a series of shorts in 2016. Since then, the Sanrio-mascot filled show has spawned a full TV series, which is receiving its fourth season this December. While there's nothing that could quite replace the hilarity of Retsuko and her coworkers, there are actually a surprising number of workplace anime that could tide you over while you wait for more episodes of Aggretsuko - or even become your new favorite.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Red Notice’ Review: Netflix Has Made Another Chore of a Blockbuster

Hollywood moviemaking has been a cynical affair pretty much since its inception. After all, Hollywood exists in part because studio heads wanted to avoid legal battles with Thomas Edison on the East coast, and back then sheer geography was enough to do the trick. I don’t necessarily mind that Red Notice is cynical. I mind that there’s really nowhere to hide its cynicism. Studios have always made bad movies coasting on thin premises and charismatic actors, but counterintuitively, they could sometimes hide behind the spectacle of the big screen. When you can get lost in the theatrical experience, it’s harder to find plot holes, lazy writing, and bland performances. But on Netflix, Red Noticehas nowhere to hide, and you can see that this is not a movie meant to be watched. It’s not meant for you to sit down and enjoy what you’re watching because you like these actors, and you want to see them on a globe-trotting caper. Red Notice is meant to be played. You press “play” and then you goof around on your phone or fold laundry because Red Notice was designed for your consumption, not your attention because the second you pay it any mind, you see that’s it just the hollow version of something that was actually worth your emotional engagement.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

‘X-Men '97’ Disney+ Sequel to ‘90s Animated Series Coming to Disney+

Disney+ is finally ready to reintroduce the X-Men to a new generation. And we are not talking about the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but a revival of the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, appropriately named X-Men ’97. Which, dare we say, may be even better!. Developed by Eric Lewald,...
TV SERIES
Collider

Agatha Harkness Spinoff TV Show Reveals Title, First Logo

We now have an official title for the planned WandaVision spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Agatha: House of Harkness has been announced today, along with a first look at the TV show's official logo. The news was unveiled as part of Disney+ Day, which celebrates the streaming service's second anniversary and promises to reveal lots of first-looks and announcements from across the Disney properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and much more.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Spiderwick Chronicles' Book Series Adaptation Announced for Disney+

It's Disney+ Day, and as the studio celebrates the second anniversary of its streaming platform, the flood of news continues with the announcement (via Deadline) that a new adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles is in development. Based on the children's book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the Disney+ version will appear as a series on the streamer at some point in the future.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Which Supernatural Faction Is Most Powerful in the 'The Vampire Diaries' Universe?

Now that we have a fully-fledged tribrid in our midst, it’s high time we take a look at all the different supernatural factions running around Mystic Falls and see where they fall in the power hierarchy. We’ve tried to take the character factor out of these, since Klaus could strike fear into your heart with a look and that wasn't at all a supernatural ability, and look solely at the amount of power at the fingertips of a typical member of each of these factions.
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive: Steven Knight Tells Us the Status of 'Taboo' Season 2

After four long years of wonder and waiting, fans of the FX series Taboo may finally be able to hang a light on some hope that a second season will arrive! While details are scant, creator Steven Knight (who co-created the series with Tom Hardy, based on the concept created by Hardy and his father, Chips Hardy) told us during an interview for Spencer that there is in fact going to be a Season 2, but as to when filming would begin? That might still be more of a waiting game.
TV SERIES
Collider

’I Am Groot’ Gets Adorable Logo for Disney+ Shorts Series

Marvel went full speed ahead on Disney+ Day announcements, including revealing the official new logo for the I Am Groot shorts series. While there is no release date at this time, the logo presents a happy Baby Groot waving to his future audience with leafy tree vines around the title. If this show is as half as cute as the logo, it might be in the running for the most adorable show on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Tiana' First Look Reveals an All-New Magical Adventure in Disney's 'Princess and the Frog' Sequel Series

One of Disney’s most iconic princesses is making her move from the bayou to the royal court. As part of their Disney+ Day celebrations, the company has revealed an official first look at Tiana, the all-new animated series serving as a follow-up to 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, where everyone’s favorite New Orleans waitress has become the Princess of Maldonia, taking her on all-new adventures with a magical twist.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' Animated Series Coming to Disney+, Will Celebrate Spidey's "Early Comic Book Roots"

Disney+ Day has seen a massive influx of announcements for the many properties belonging to the entertainment titan. Everything from Star Wars to classic Disney Channel series like The Proud Family, from trailers to first looks to new logos for all the upcoming shows and movies coming to the streamer. Marvel is not far behind, announcing several new shows that will be making their way to Disney+, with one of them being a brand new animated series called Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The announcement is accompanied by the first look at the series' logo.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Limitless' With Chris Hemsworth Trailer Reveals the 'Thor' Star's New Disney+ and National Geographic Show

Chris Hemsworth sees how far he can push his limits in Disney+’s new series, Limitless. The crews at Disney and National Geographic are set to bring this part travel, part athletic show to the streaming platform at some point in 2022. The six-episode series will be under the direction of Academy Award nominated director, Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Mother!) and produced by Nutopia Productions. The trailer for the show (which you can see below!) promises to push the Thor star as far as his body and mind can go, which is saying something considering how jacked Hemsworth already is.
TV SERIES
Collider

Daniel Dae Kim Teases His Lord Ozai in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Set Image

Daniel Dae Kim has posted a new behind-the-scenes photo that teases his transformation into Lord Ozai for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. The upcoming live-action series will adapt Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series of the same name. In the photo, Kim is seen sitting in a chair while a crew member...
TV SERIES
Variety

Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie Lead Cast of Amazon Studios, ITV Drama Series ‘Riches’

Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”) and Hugh Quarshie (“Stephen”) lead the cast of six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series “Riches,” production on which has commenced in London. The series, created and written by Abby Ajayi (“How to Get Away With Murder”), is produced by Greenacre Films. It follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family. When Stephen Richards suffers a sudden medical emergency, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide. Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire, Stephen Richards, played by Quarshie....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy