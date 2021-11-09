'Squid Game' Creator Confirms Season 2 Is Happening

Movies, television shows, and music from South Korea have increasingly become popular to Western audiences. KPOP, specifically bands like BTS, continues to sweep the charts, while Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite made Oscar history in 2020 as the first-ever non-English foreign language film to win Best Picture. Netflix’s Squid Game continues this trend. The Korean-produced streaming series debuted on September 17, 2021, and soon after, viewers could not stop watching and talking about it. Take, for instance, the slew of memes that made their way through social media, which only viewers of the show would fully understand. Soon, the series garnered more viewers who did not want to be left out of the conversation, especially with the potential for spoilers. Netflix has called the show the streaming service’s most popular show yet. Despite the memes, while Squid Game has its comedic moments the show is far from a comedy. Netflix has categorized the show under thrillers and dramas, and it has a TV rating of MA. But just how scary is Squid Game?
Comments / 0