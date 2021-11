The Ottawa Senators played host to the Vegas Golden Knights at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night, and while the big story in Vegas and the NHL was the trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and draft picks, there was still a game to be played. In front of 13,211 fans in Ottawa, the Senators played the Golden Knights to a 5-1 loss. The score makes things look a little worse than they actually were for the Ottawa, who put up a good fight. They were far from perfect, of course, and there is plenty to work on going forward.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO