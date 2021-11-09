CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Intermill, On Nutrition: Travel food

By Barbara Intermill
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 3 days ago

I’m thankful my husband and I already enjoyed social isolation before it became mandatory. One of our greatest pleasures, for example, is to take our horses and dogs to an out-of-the-way place where we can ride and explore nature. So here we go again on our longest trip yet...

KTVZ

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
PETS
Corvallis Gazette-Times

On Nutrition: Real whole foods really aren't scary

Being a retired home economics teacher, I always enjoy reading your column. I have always peeled the skin off of apples due to my concern about the chemicals used to spray the apples. Should I be concerned about this or am I overly cautious?" You might be overly cautious and...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Benefits of Nectarines and Nectarine Nutrition

Nectarine fruits are similar to peach, but the fruit is fuzzless. The flesh of this type of fruit is crisp and delicate. Nectarines contain more Vitamin C than peaches, including other vitamins and minerals that help lower cholesterol, strengthen bones and play an important role in vision. With all these benefits, nectarine can be used as a food supplement.
NUTRITION
Niagara Gazette

Memorial adds nutrition leader

Rachel Stark, NDTR, has been named director of Nutrition Services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Stark is a graduate of SUNY Erie Community College where she earned an associates in dietetic technology and D’Youville College for additional studies in dietetics. Prior to joining Memorial, her past experience includes employment...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
FOX 21 Online

KYN: Port City Nutrition

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — “I like being in a place that people can go to get nutrition and to get coaching and get into an active lifestyle and a healthy lifestyle,” Port City Nutrition Owner, Quinn Kasell says. After moving from Grand Rapids to Two Harbors with her family, owner...
TWO HARBORS, MN
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hill's Pet Nutrition Partners With Bond Pet Foods, Inc. To Develop A Craft Meat Protein Produced Through Precision Fermentation

New Agreement to Explore Sustainable Meat Protein to Provide Long-Term Options for Cat and Dog Nutrition. TOPEKA, Kan. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in biology-based pet nutrition, and Bond Pet Foods, Inc., the Boulder-based leader in creating meat proteins via fermentation for pet food applications, today announced an industry-first partnership to develop an alternative to one of Hill's most popular meat proteins, made specifically to address the dietary needs of cats and dogs. This collaboration marks an important advancement as the pet food industry champions new technologies to provide more sustainable ingredient solutions for pet nutrition.
TOPEKA, KS
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
merrimacknewspaper.com

The Beacon Nutrition Tip #3

You know the feeling you get when you’re so full but continue to eat because whatever it may be is just so good that you can’t stop? Well, you might want to rethink your decision on whether or not you keep eating. Overeating is a very easy thing to do and we’ve all done it. However, it can be very unhealthy and become a habit if it’s done often. Continuing to eat when you’re full can lead to things like bloating, nausea, lethargy, irregular feelings of hunger, and an overall increase in body fat. However, there are ways to help. When you’re eating, make sure you slow down and take the time to actually listen to your body. Eating quickly does not allow you to stop and realize that you’re full opposed to when you’re eating slowly. Eating at a slower pace will also help you digest your food more efficiently as well. Listening to your body is the most important thing to do in this situation. The same goes for when you’re hungry as well. Eat when you’re hungry, and stop when you’re full. You will feel much better overall, and you’ll be thanking yourself later.
FITNESS
Best Life

Never Store This Popular Kind of Oil in Your Pantry, Experts Warn

Having a well-stocked pantry makes cooking that much easier—after all, it's a place where all your recipe basics are within arm's reach. But experts say that far too often, we store our staples there when they would actually benefit from being refrigerated or frozen. In particular, there's one type of cooking oil that's prone to rapid rancidity, which can not only change the flavor of your food, but put you at risk for foodborne illness. Read on to find out which type of oil you should never store in your pantry and how to spot a bottle that's gone bad.
HEALTH
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Letter | An ode to the many lovely varieties of Impatiens

In reference to Lee Reich’s AP column in Nov 5’s Home & Garden section, I take notice of his somewhat demeaning vibe about the “Impatient … Impatiens.” Though the New Guinea varieties are perhaps redundant (yet also beautiful), there’s so much more to the World of Impatiens. The “Jewelweed” he writes about is common in the Midwest, South and East. I got my very first Impatiens seeds here in Santa Cruz in the early 1990s from plants that were in a container; they turned out to be Impatiens balfouri, a lovely pink orchid-like bloomer that’s easily reseeded and is not commonly referred to as “Jewelweed.” I then sought out other varieties such as Impatiens tinctoria which is a long-lasting stunner, and looks exactly like an orchid with white and maroon centers. Impatiens are not a weed, but a lovely variety of flower, worthy of any shady garden spot and easily thinned out.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
petbusiness

Hill's Pet Nutrition Partners With Bond Pet Foods, Inc.

Hill's Pet Nutrition and Bond Pet Foods, Inc., which creates meat proteins via fermentation for pet food applications, partner to develop an alternative to one of Hill's most popular meat proteins, made specifically to address the dietary needs of cats and dogs. This collaboration marks an important advancement as the pet food industry champions new technologies to provide more sustainable ingredient solutions for pet nutrition.
PET SERVICES
telegram.com

Letter: Rep. McGovern is champion of food, nutrition, hunger and health issues

The Massachusetts Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics applauds U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern for leading legislative efforts to convene a national White House conference on food, nutrition, hunger and health, the first of its kind since 1969. A tireless advocate, McGovern continues to raise awareness of the related problems of insufficient access to healthy food, chronic health conditions related to poor nutrition, and ever-widening health inequities between Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS

