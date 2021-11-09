Barbara Intermill, On Nutrition: Travel food

You know the feeling you get when you’re so full but continue to eat because whatever it may be is just so good that you can’t stop? Well, you might want to rethink your decision on whether or not you keep eating. Overeating is a very easy thing to do and we’ve all done it. However, it can be very unhealthy and become a habit if it’s done often. Continuing to eat when you’re full can lead to things like bloating, nausea, lethargy, irregular feelings of hunger, and an overall increase in body fat. However, there are ways to help. When you’re eating, make sure you slow down and take the time to actually listen to your body. Eating quickly does not allow you to stop and realize that you’re full opposed to when you’re eating slowly. Eating at a slower pace will also help you digest your food more efficiently as well. Listening to your body is the most important thing to do in this situation. The same goes for when you’re hungry as well. Eat when you’re hungry, and stop when you’re full. You will feel much better overall, and you’ll be thanking yourself later.

