We’re nine games into the season and there are already Sixers fans that would take a bullet for Georges Niang. It’s pretty easy to see why. “The Minivan” — I mean the nickname alone, really — has continued to shoot the three ball at a high clip (41.8 percent) while showing more off the bounce and defensively than many thought he was capable. On top of that, he’s one of the most self-aware players in the league, understanding his limitations and playing within himself.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO