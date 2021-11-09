CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALM’s HolidayLights returns for 19th year

By Chris Burton
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Nov. 27, more than 3 million lights will wash the California Living Museum grounds in holiday cheer for CALM’s HolidayLights event.

Crews have been setting up lights and structures since the beginning of August, and while the event spans two decades, this setup is still new.

Last year, organizers moved HolidayLights to a drive-thru format because of COVID. They’re continuing that format this year, for safety reasons and because it makes the event more accessible.

“We were able to reach out to a different audience that maybe couldn’t come into the zoo for the drive-thru format,” CALM director Meg Maitland said. “We had anywhere from young babies to the elderly and even dogs in the cars last year, which was really fun as well.”

It takes about 30 minutes to drive through the entire course, but CALM expects the event to be sold out, so wait times may be up to an hour. Tickets are $30 per car, with discounts for CALM members and active military and veterans.

CALM is also seeking volunteers for the event. To get involved, you can visit it’s website .

