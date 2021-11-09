CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai Whistleblower Gets $24 Million In Auto Industry’s Biggest Case

By Raphael Orlove
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the biggest auto industry whistleblower case yet, a former Hyundai engineer has been awarded $24 million for exposing the company’s knowledge about a design flaw in a certain engine, prone to catching on fire. That and more in The Morning Shift for November 9, 2021. NHTSA has been...

jalopnik.com

The Motley Fool

3 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Nio has delivered strong revenue growth in the last few quarters. Volkswagen has ambitious plans to dominate the global EV market. Lucid Group started delivering its first cars last month, in line with its plan. Considering the incredible stock price run-up seen for Tesla stock over the past couple of...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

Toyota Thinks It Has Finally Turned The Corner

Toyota is going back to full production in Japan, a monitor says that the UAW is still far from perfect, and now selling to rental car companies is cool or something. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 12, 2021. Toyota has been less hit by the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
Person
Robert Mcnamara
Person
Ashwani Gupta
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
Dezeen

BMW won't ditch combustion engine until "poorer countries do their job" on EV infrastructure

Car brand BMW has blamed the lack of "framework conditions" in less developed parts of the world for its reluctance to replace fossil-fuel cars with electric vehicles. The company refused to sign a multilateral deal presented at COP26 this week, which saw major automotive manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Ford commit to selling only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2040, in a bid to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius.
ECONOMY
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Japan's Subaru unveils first all-electric car, developed with Toyota

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) on Thursday unveiled its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Solterra, the result of a two-year joint development project with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T). The sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVs as nations around...
CARS
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Only 6 Automakers Commit To No Gas Vehicles By 2040

A portion of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scottland, asks automakers, countries, and even cities to pledge to phase out fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2040. However, the auto industry is not showing a strong response to the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans because just six of the companies signed the agreement.
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

VW praises and BMW pans Tesla as German plant nears production

Before the year is over, Elon Musk wants to start production at Tesla’s new electric-vehicle factory outside Berlin. While he’s cautioned that ramping up Model Y output at the facility in the small town of Gruenheide will be challenging, the development is the talk of the German auto industry nonetheless.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Not Every Automaker Pledges to Be Fully Electric by 2040

This week, a global climate summit reassured the world that a new wave of electric cars is coming. In some capacity, almost every automaker committed to cutting back on their emissions, with some singing a pledge to only produce zero-emissions vehicles by 2040. Some have even set timelines for their electric cars, and dates for when new gasoline vehicles won’t be available. But that doesn’t mean every automaker is ready to go all-electric yet.
CARS
US News and World Report

Rivian About to Surpass GM as 2nd Most Valuable US Carmaker

NEW YORK (AP) — Rivian Automotive, a company that went public a day ago and hopes to produce 1,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year, will surpass General Motors to become the nation's second most valuable automaker if an overnight surge in the price of its shares hold.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

New Factory For Volkswagen In Wolfsburg, New EV From Subaru

All the electric car news that fits, we print. That’s our motto here at CleanTechnica, and in keeping with that mandate, here are some big and not so big tidbits from the world of EVs today. New Trinity Factory In Wolfsburg. Volkswagen has its MEB electric vehicle platform that is...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Rivian Automotive Stock Zoomed Again Today

Shares of new initial public offering (IPO) electric car upstart, and purported Tesla-killer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) tore up the track yesterday, racing out of the gate on IPO Day to score a 29% gain. Do you think a gain of that size might have caught a few investors' attention, and...
ECONOMY

