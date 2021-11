The operator of 19 Dairy Queen locations in the San Antonio area has been ordered to pay more than $358,000 in back wages and interest for 31 managers. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says it has recovered $358,200 from R&S Dairy Queens Inc. for the employees. The division determined the managers, who received less than the required minimum salary for managers under the Fair Labor Standards Act, were entitled to the minimum wage for every hour of work plus overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO