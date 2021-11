Binance has announced a partnership with well-known football club FC Porto that will see the exchange issue fan tokens for the club. Binance announced a multi-year partnership with Portuguese football club FC Porto, which sees the exchange become the Official Fan Token Partner for the club. Pursuant to the agreement, Binance’s brand will appear on the back of the team’s kits as a listed sponsor. This will kick into effect at the start of the 2021/22 season and last the entirety of the football campaign. Furthermore, in subsequent seasons, the renowned exchange’s brand will feature on the sleeves of the official kits.

