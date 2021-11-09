Frequency Therapeutics redesigns study after disappointing Phase 2 results, debuts new hearing loss and MS drugs

Say goodbye to muscle pain with the Lyric therapeutic massager. Not a massage gun, this revolutionary Wi-Fi-enabled self-care companion takes the guesswork out of wellness. Unlike ugly, aggressive, and heavy massage guns, the Lyric is a beautiful therapeutic massager. It is designed for everyone—not just elite athletes—and fits seamlessly and stylishly into any home. Of course, it also feels good. Instead of the aggressive experience delivered by most percussion guns, it uses breakthrough Rhythm Therapy that targets muscles while stimulating the nervous system. It vibrates in a wavelike pattern, mimicking naturally occurring rhythms that can impact the body and mind. Furthermore, this gadget comes pre-loaded with wellness routines such as Calm, Pain Relief, and Energize. Delivering a comfortable, enjoyable, and nonaggressive massage experience, the Lyric feels good and promotes positive wellbeing. Finally, with Wi-Fi connectivity, this massager is constantly evolving through software upgrades and new therapy releases.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO