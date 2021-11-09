CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frequency Therapeutics redesigns study after disappointing Phase 2 results, debuts new hearing loss and MS drugs

By Emma Betuel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2015, Frequency Therapeutics has focused on a regenerative medicine approach to hearing loss. The approach is centered on revamping progenitor cells that eventually become key sound-conducting hair cells in the cochlea. The irreversible disappearance or damage of these hair cells contributes to sensorineural hearing loss — the most common...

AXON Neuroscience Presented Results from its Phase II Clinical Trial Showing Multifold Therapeutic Effect of its Vaccine-Induced Antibodies at Eurotau2021

AXON presented results from its Phase II Clinical Study for AADvac1, vaccine against Alzheimer's presented at Eurotau2021. AXON demonstrated that vaccination-induced antibodies can stop the interaction and spreading of pathological tau species and protect the brain from tau toxicity. LILLE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / AXON NEUROSCIENCE...
HEALTH
Maintenance infliximab more effective with therapeutic drug monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring, in which serum levels are regularly checked to adjust dose and intervals, is more effective at controlling disease than standard therapy with infliximab, according to data presented at ACR Convergence 2021. “Several observational studies have revealed a considerable inter-individual variation in serum drug levels for infliximab and...
INDUSTRY
Study Found Association between Hearing Loss and Dementia

Hearing loss in older adults may come with a cost. It could mean a higher risk for dementia. Hearing loss is a natural part of aging but ignoring it could cause much more harm than good. According to the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention and Care report, age-related hearing loss...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Study encourages cautious approach to CRISPR therapeutics

A comprehensive study—conducted by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other groups—has shown that gene editing, specifically gene knockout (KO), with CRISPR -Cas9 can favor cells with mutated forms of genes linked to cancer. The findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
CANCER
Hearing Loss and the Dementia Connection

Hearing loss doesn’t just mean an older adult needs to turn up the TV. It’s been linked to a range of health problems, including dementia. The latest aging research not only shows the two are connected, it’s also leading scientists to believe that hearing loss may actually be a cause of dementia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Study Identifies Factors Influencing the Degree of Disability in MS

Drug use, serum albumin, and total number of lesions may serve as independent factors influencing the degree of disability in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), investigators of a retrospective analysis concluded. A recent study identified several independent factors, including serum albumin, total number of lesions, and drug use, that influence...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
Economy
Lyric therapeutic massager uses direct frequencies to relieve your soreness and pain

Say goodbye to muscle pain with the Lyric therapeutic massager. Not a massage gun, this revolutionary Wi-Fi-enabled self-care companion takes the guesswork out of wellness. Unlike ugly, aggressive, and heavy massage guns, the Lyric is a beautiful therapeutic massager. It is designed for everyone—not just elite athletes—and fits seamlessly and stylishly into any home. Of course, it also feels good. Instead of the aggressive experience delivered by most percussion guns, it uses breakthrough Rhythm Therapy that targets muscles while stimulating the nervous system. It vibrates in a wavelike pattern, mimicking naturally occurring rhythms that can impact the body and mind. Furthermore, this gadget comes pre-loaded with wellness routines such as Calm, Pain Relief, and Energize. Delivering a comfortable, enjoyable, and nonaggressive massage experience, the Lyric feels good and promotes positive wellbeing. Finally, with Wi-Fi connectivity, this massager is constantly evolving through software upgrades and new therapy releases.
HEALTH
Daily Crunch: Berlin-based revenue workspace Weflow takes aim at ‘Salesforce fatigue’

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 12, 2021! It is Friday, my friends, the end of yet another week. The TechCrunch team hopes that you are healthy and ready for a rest. If you still have energy in the tank, Equity has an episode that digs into how Tiger is putting capital to work, while the Found team has an interview with Megan O’Connor from Nth Cycle that is worth checking out. Now, the news! — Alex.
BUSINESS
Trialjectory on track to match 50K cancer patients with clinical trials this year: 35% are from underrepresented groups

Women and ethnic minorities are often underrepresented in cancer trials. For example, one 2018 meta-review of 310 clinical trials conducted between 2003 and 2016 found that non-Hispanic whites were more likely to be enrolled in clinical trials than African American or Hispanic and Latino participants. Over the course of 14 years, 83% of trial participants were white, 6% were Black, 5.3% were Asian/Pacific Islander, 2.6% were Hispanic and less than 1% were American Indian/Alaskan Native.
CANCER
State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

