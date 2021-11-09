CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart police find body in abandoned home Monday afternoon

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZw28_0crFJcjg00

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart police are investigating after officers said they found a body in an abandoned home Monday afternoon.

According to the Stuttgart Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of North Lowe Street just before 2 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the body of 19-year-old Nicqualus Murry inside the home.

Officers said the body will be sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Man injured after Monday shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex

Authorities said the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department are all assisting with investigation.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time and asks anyone with information to contact investigators at (870) 673-2171.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Stuttgart, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Stuttgart, AR
County
Arkansas County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Arkansas State Police#Dewitt Police Department#Lrb 870 Rrb 673 2171#Klrt
FOX 16 News

Person of interest named in Morgan Nick case, identified man reported history of attempted child abduction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After 25 years, Arkansans are still searching for answers to Morgan Nick’s abduction. “People love her and are fighting for her,” Morgan’s mother Colleen Nick said. “We appreciate that people have not forgotten about her.” Tuesday, Colleen Nick stood calmly after a possible break in the case. The FBI named Bill […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy