Back in August, Johnny Marr returned with a new song called “Spirit, Power And Soul.” It was the opening salvo for an EP called Fever Dreams Pt 1, in turn just the first installment of what will eventually become the Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 double album next year. (We talked to Marr about the album, and many other projects, in a recent We’ve Got A File On You interview.) Today, he’s back with news of Fever Dreams Pt 2. That EP will be out next month, and Marr has shared two new songs from it.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO