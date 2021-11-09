Local company finds success in ‘Great Resignation of 2021′

ATLANTA — With so many people changing jobs right now, one local company is finding new ways to keep its employees interacting with one another.

The Great Resignation of 2021 is affecting big and small companies as employees choose what works for them now.

Walk into Atlanta-based Florence Healthcare and you’ll see workers back in the office. What you can’t see is the progress other co-workers make from home.

“You get at least an hour back in your day from the commute. So it’s way more efficient,” said worker Catalina Villareal.

Villareal shifted home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to take care of her family. Her move home has been so effective that she started a whole new project team.

“The commitment from upper management, like, ‘Yes, tell me what you need and how we can do to make that happen?’ That makes a huge difference,” Villareal said.

Gia Ganesh is the Vice President of People at Florence Healthcare and she said managers keep connected with weekly events and quarterly surveys.

“We are always checking in with employees to see what’s not working,” Ganesh said. “We’re cognizant that burnout is a big, big problem today.”

Across industries, American workers are quitting in record numbers and looking for a better fit.

Emory Goizueta business school professor Thomas Smith said if you’re making a change be clear about that.

“You have to make it explicit, this is what you want to do because it fulfills a goal, or this is part of a path,” Smith said. “You’re ready for a switch you’re done with teaching, go to sales -- let them know let your employer know that’s what you want.”

At Florence Healthcare, they’ve doubled their workforce.

“We are never going to be a company that mandates people come back full time in the office because things have changed,” Ganesh said.

