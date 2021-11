In interviews, one of the most popular questions artists get asked is “How did you come up with your name?”. For singer, rapper, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Devin Christopher Mitchell, the answer lies in a stylized remix of his birth name, Devin, which then became DEVN. Lately, the Charlotte newcomer has had a lot to celebrate. For one, his debut EP, St. Luke St.—a rumination on love and romance that he engineered himself—was released this summer.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO