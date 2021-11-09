CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

November rugby Tests: Week 2 line-ups, team news, verdicts

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rugby action rolls on across Europe this weekend, after honours were largely split across the two hemispheres on the opening match days of November Test window. France, Ireland, England and Scotland all registered wins for the north, while the world's top rugby nations, New Zealand and South Africa, showed why...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
The Independent

Eddie Jones writes to Emma Raducanu to clarify remarks over her loss of form

Eddie Jones has written to British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu to explain his comments that she has been overburdened by commercial “distractions” in the wake of her US Open victory.England’s head coach made the remarks to illustrate his belief that Marcus Smith must remain grounded after the 22-year-old Harlequins magician stepped off the bench to orchestrate a late flurry of tries in a 69-3 victory over Tonga.Jones suggested that Raducanu has struggled for form since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in September because of her off-court activity.“There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so...
TENNIS
The Independent

Leicester vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal take on Leicester this afternoon in the first Premier League game of the weekend, on the back of the Gunners’ Carabao Cup victory over Leeds on Tuesday.Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah scored the goals for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Marcelo Bielsa’s team, earning the north London club a spot in the last eight of the tournament. That result improved Arsenal’s unbeaten streak to 10 matches, and their next aim is to leapfrog Leicester in the Premier League table.Mikel Arteta’s side travel to the King Power Stadium in 10th place in the standings, a spot behind Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Leicester v Arsenal – Team News & Predicted Line-up with two key men missing

Arsenal will make the trip to the King Power Stadium for today’s early kick-off with Leicester, but Kieran Tierney is not expected to make the starting line-up. The Scotland international was missing from the playing squad for our win over Leeds United in the EFL Cup in midweek, but could well make his return with the squad this weekend. Arsenal.com confirmed that he would be assessed in the final days in the run up to the Premier League clash, but the manager kept his cards close to his chest regarding the remaining players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action as Atalanta host Manchester United in the Champions League this evening. A dramatic week has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position become somewhat more secure after United’s 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur led to the north London club appointing Antonio Conte as their new head coach. That removed one of the main contenders to replace Solskaer at Old Trafford, but it is by no means a long-term guarantee, with tonight’s match and Saturday’s Manchester derby set to be key in deciding the Norwegian’s future. United produced a miserable first-half performance in the reverse fixture and trailed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Club Brugge confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City will compete against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.The hosts are expected to run riot as they look to bounce back from two defeats this past week. City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham on penalties and then were stunned 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid – latest updatesPep Guardiola admitted his side had made far too many errors against Palace, saying: “Unfortunately it went wrong in many, many things and we lose the game. We conceded the goal early on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle England position switch against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England. Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.But Jones insists the 30-year-old wrecking ball is now...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Kriel
Person
Siya Kolisi
AFP

Relaxing eligibility rules would strengthen global rugby, says Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says that a potential easing of currently stringent player eligibility rules by World Rugby would strengthen the game globally and make the World Cup more competitive. As commentators go, Pivac is as well placed as any: a New Zealander who coached in the Polynesian melting pot that is Auckland and, between 2004-07, also coached Fiji, whom Wales play in Cardiff on Sunday. Under current World Rugby rules, a player is "locked" to the one country they opt to play for, although there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers should a player turn out in Olympic rugby sevens qualifiers. World Rugby, however, is reportedly meeting on November 24 to vote on changing the eligibility criteria to allow players to switch nations after a three-year stand-down period, provided their parents or grandparents were born in the nation to which they're intending to transfer their allegiances.
RUGBY
The Independent

Eddie Jones praises England’s adaptability after a battling win over Australia

Eddie Jones was happy to see England adapt after another disrupted week to beat Australia by a 32-15 score to retain the Cook Cup at Twickenham.Joe Marler tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and fellow loosehead prop Ellis Genge joined his team-mate in contracting the virus three days later which forced Bevan Rodd into an unexpected debut despite only joining the squad on Thursday.There was another forward injury to deal with during the contest with Jamie George forced off but tries by Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire bookended a hard-fought contest with the Wallabies, who suffered an eighth straight defeat...
RUGBY
Derrick

England rugby team hit by another positive COVID-19 test

LONDON (AP) — England was forced to make a late change to its starting lineup for Saturday’s rugby test against Australia after another prop contracted the coronavirus. Ellis Genge returned a positive test on Friday and has gone into isolation.
WORLD
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Verdicts#New South Wales#November Test#Stadio Comunale Di Monigo#Lukhanyo Am
The Independent

England vs Albania confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

Gareth Southgate must decide how to handle a number of out-of-form senior players as England take on Albania.Having already lost likely starter Mason Mount after dental surgery, key leaders Harry Maguire and Harry Kane will hope to discover resurgent form having produced disappointing recent performances for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesAlbania, who were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Tirana, are a well-structured side under vastly experienced Italian Edoardo Reja.They are third in Group I, five points back from leaders England, who will hope to move nearer to qualifying for the Qatar...
SOCCER
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
WORLD
The Independent

Stuart Hogg equals Scotland try record but Springboks triumph at Murrayfield

Stuart Hogg became a Scotland record holder after a double against South Africa but the world champions kicked their way to a 30-15 victory at BT Murrayfield.Hogg scored two tries to take him up to 24 for Scotland and join Tony Stanger and Ian Smith at the top of the all-time list.Gregor Townsend’s side matched the Springboks for tries, with Makazole Mapimpi also crossing twice and the hosts led 10-8 at half-time.👏 Stuart Hogg has now tied the storied names of Tony Stanger and Ian Smith as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer.@StuartWHOGG_ pic.twitter.com/RxF7KrAUeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 13, 2021But...
WORLD
ESPN

South Africa subdues spirited Scotland to win 30-15

EDINBURGH, Scotland --  South Africa scored 13 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then leaned on its dominant scrum and forward pack to subdue a spirited Scotland and win their rugby test 30-15 on Saturday. Wing Makazole Mapimpi collected both the Springboks' tries, with...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Argentina beats Italy 37-16 to end winless run in style

TREVISO, Italy --  Argentina beat Italy 37-16 to end its winless run in emphatic style on Saturday as the Azzurris losing streak continued. Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Matías Moroni, Santiago Cordero and Facundo Bosch scored tries to help Argentina end a run of seven consecutive defeats, including a winless Rugby Championship.
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland vs New Zealand: Talking points ahead of autumn international in Dublin

Ireland go in search of a seventh successive win when they host New Zealand on Saturday at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin.Andy Farrell’s side warmed up for the visit of the world’s top-ranked side by dismantling Japan in their opening autumn fixture last weekend.Here, we pick out some of the main talking points.World Cup revengeIreland’s hopes of becoming world champions in 2019 were brutally ended by a crushing quarter-final loss to the All Blacks That chastening loss marked the end of the Joe Schmidt era and came after two historic wins over the Kiwis in the previous three...
RUGBY
ESPN

Italy loses 3 more players ahead of final qualifier

FLORENCE, Italy --  Italy lost three more players on Saturday ahead of its final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria are both injured, while fellow defender Cristiano Biraghi has returned home because of personal reasons. Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Atalanta defender...
SOCCER
AFP

Jorginho misses late penalty to leave Italy's World Cup bid in balance

Italy's bid to return to the World Cup after eight years away is still in the balance after a late penalty miss from Jorginho led to the European champions drawing 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday. Expecting to celebrate the goal which would have almost guaranteed a return to football's biggest stage, the home crowd stood in disbelief as Jorginho put his penalty onto the running track and left Italy wondering if they were going to another play-off showdown for the World Cup.  td/iwd/dj
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy