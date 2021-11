Big Bone Lick State Park in Union, Kentucky is a secret that seems well-kept by Northern Kentuckians. Visitors utilize over 4 miles of well-maintained trails through Kentucky forests, but most come for one trail in particular that holds a surprise at the end. An animal most commonly thought of in scenes of the Wild West or Yellowstone National Park, Big Bone Lick boasts an actual bison herd. Visitors are welcome to bring their families and (leashed) furry friends to see the Bison in their natural habitat — roaming in open fields in a section of Big Bone Lick.

