The State Bureau of Investigation on Friday asked anyone with information on the shooting death of a 39-year-old man late last month in Macon County to come forward. John Deviasi Baker, also known as “Debo” or “Punky,” was found Oct. 31 in Brownsville, near the Lee County line, suffering from a gunshot wound that led to his death, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO