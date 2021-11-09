Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Scores inefficient 18

Walker finished Saturday's win over the Pelicans with 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and four steals. It was another strong effort for the veteran guard, who topped 30 minutes (32) for the first time since the Knicks' Opening Night win over the Celtics in double-overtime. In his first season with his hometown team, Walker has looked good, though his knee issues over the last few years make him somewhat of a longer-term liability for managers in season-long leagues. Thus far, however, Walker has scored in double figures in all six games while notching at least one steal in five of those contests.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO