No. 8 Southern Connecticut State University Owls (4-11-1, 4-8-0 NE10) vs No. 1 Franklin Pierce Ravens (16-1-0, 11-1-0 NE10) Location: Sodexo Field (Rindge, N.H.) The No. 8 seed Southern Connecticut State University men's soccer team will travel to Sodexo Field in Rindge, N.H. to play No. 1 seed Franklin Pierce in the quarterfinals of the Northeast 10 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 7 p.m.. Franklin Pierce is also ranked No. 4 in the United States National Soccer Coaches' Poll.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO