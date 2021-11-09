Business Confidence Shines But Aussie Slips

The USD continued to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday in the aftermath of the release of October’s US CPI rates. Overall market mood remained unchanged also given that no high impact US financial data were released yesterday. On a fundamental level we note the thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships which started with the announcement of the collaboration of the two countries in an effort to reduce emissions. The issue though may continue as US President Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to address leaders of the Pacific Rim late today and should the tensions in the relationships of the two countries ease further, we may see the USD experiencing some safe haven outflows. On the other hand, markets today may be more interested in the release of the preliminary US University of Michigan for November and the JOLTS job openings figure for September. On the monetary front we highlight the speech of New York Fed President Williams, and should he maintain the Fed’s usual narrative about the temporary nature of inflation we may also see the USD retreating somewhat due to the bank’s dovishness.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO